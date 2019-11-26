Elsa & Anna Deep-Freeze Katniss: ‘Frozen 2’ Posts Best November Monday With $13M+

Exhibitors continue to thank the movie gods for Disney’s Frozen 2 after an awful month at the box office. Yesterday the Jennifer Lee-Chris Buck directed movie made an estimated $13.1M, besting 2013’s Hunger Games: Catching Fire‘s $12.3M for the best Monday ever in November.

Running tally for Elsa and Anna’s second-go round is $143.3M. Business, thanks to discount Tuesdays, should be even higher today. Industry estimates expect Frozen 2 to reach $200M by EOD Thanksgiving, and make another $84M over its second weekend for a $284M take by end of the Black Friday weekend.

Even if Disney comes in lower with their actual today, it will still likely best Catching Fire‘s Monday. Comscore reports that there were 41% K-12 schools out and 14% colleges yesterday. The K-12 number stays steady today with 17% colleges off. On Wednesday, K-12 will be 80% out, colleges 63% before rising to 100% on Thursday and Friday.

Yesterday, Fox’s Ford v. Ferrari made $1.7M, taking its tally in week 2 to $59.4M. Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood earned $1.49M for a 4-day of $14.7M. STX’s 21 Bridges made over $900K taking its 4-day to $10.1M.

Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Previews for Lionsgate/Media Rights Capital’s Knives Out start tonight at 7PM. The pic has already bagged $2M from Friday and Saturday previews. Estimates for the pic’s 5-day are between $25M-$30M. Fandango reports that the Rian Johnson movie is the upcoming weekend’s No. 2 ticket seller behind Frozen 2, and pacing ahead of MRC’s Baby Driver which also opened on a Wednesday. Baby Driver earned $29.6M over 5-days, with a 3-day of $20.6M.

Universal/Makeready/Bron’s Queen & Slim won’t have previews tonight but is looking at a 5-day of $12M-$16M.