‘Friends’ Thanksgiving Marathon To Air Across The Country

Happy Friendsgiving! To celebrate the nation’s most enjoyable day of turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie and acceptable gluttony and the 25th anniversary of Friends, local television stations around the country will be airing a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes from the 10 seasons of the classic hit TV sitcom.

From Rachel’s beefy trifle cake to that time Monica stuck her head in a turkey to Chandler’s aversion to the holiday to Ross’s “moist maker” sandwich incident to Joey’s attempt to eat an entire turkey to Phoebe exposing Chandler’s dog allergy, TV stations across the country will feature a Friendsgiving marathon during Thanksgiving weekend in all 10 of the top 10 markets, reaching 42 million homes. Can this BE any more perfect?

“We’re excited for ‘The One Where Our Local Television Partners Offer Curated Thanksgiving Friends Episodes and Marathons,’ which are sure to delight fans during their Friendsgiving holiday celebrations,” Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Gregorian said.

Below you can read the top 10 Friendsgiving schedules. For all other markets, check local listings.