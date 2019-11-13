‘Friends’ Reunion Special In the Works At HBO Max

After years of mini reunions on TV and a recent selfie that almost broke Instagram, the Friends cast may finally get together for a proper television reunion.

Talks are underway for an unscripted Friends reunion special on the upcoming streaming platform HBO Max, sources said.

Aniston, who orchestrated the recent reunion of the cast for a photo that launched her Instagram account (and temporarily crashed the platform), recently alluded to the project while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

While she confirmed what Friends creators had been said all along, that there will not be a Friends reboot, she let slip that some sort of reunion is in the works.

“I would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

The special, which is still in the planning stages, would help launch Friends reruns on HBO Max. The streamer recently shelled out $425 million for rights to the hugely popular sitcom, which has emerged as one Netflix’s biggest hits.

Friends has been in the zeitgeist with the worldwide celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary. Aniston’s selfie with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer set a new Guinness World Records for the fastest time to reach one million followers, underscoring just how hugely popular the show continues to be,

During a Friends 25th anniversary panel at Tribeca TV Festival in September, co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane shut the door on possible reboot or scripted reunion that would revisit the characters and stories from the hit series.

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot,” Kauffman said. “The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she explained, adding that life changes when your family becomes your family.

And a reboot? No. “It’s not going to beat what we did,” Kauffman said.

Added Crane, “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it.”

The unscripted special, first reported by THR, would follow the recent Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-reunion, semi-scripted limited series BH90210.