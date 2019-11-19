‘Friends’ Props And Costumes To Hit Auction Block For Charity Marking Show’s 25th Anniversary

Warner Bros. Television is teaming up with the Prop Store for Giving Tuesday as part of Friends‘ 25th anniversary celebration.

For the first time, props, costumes, and production materials from the series will go up for auction, with proceeds benefiting The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

“Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends,” said Brandon Alinger, COO of Prop Store. “It’s an honor to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans, such as Joey’s original Hugsy doll. We’re also happy to offer detailed studio-edition reproductions, including the Holiday Armadillo costume, Central Perk couch and ten copies of Monica’s peephole door frame, straight from the Warner Bros. Props department.”

WB

Prop Store sells original movie and television props, costumes and related memorabilia, and has been operating since 1998.

Bidding begins on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2019, and runs until December 17, 2019. Each item will come with a Warner Bros. Certificate of Authenticity. Fans who sign up for the auction are also eligible to win a production script from Friends. Complete contest rules can be found at PropStore.com/FRIENDS.

Friends launched in 1994 and ran for ten seasons. As Deadline recently reported, a reunion special is in the works at HBO Max.