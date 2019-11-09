Friday Ratings: WWE SmackDown Continues To Pin Fox Opponents To The Mat, Topping The Demo Wars

Fox’s two-hour WWE Friday Night SmackDown once again pinned the demo wars competition, racking up an 0.8 to hold steady from last week and scoring a 2.62 million audience for its segment. The victory continues Fox’s post-World Series reign atop the demo wars.

CBS was nipping at its heels, though, just a tick back in demos and more than tripling its total audience reach with its drama-heavy lineup. All three of the shows in the CBS offerings held steady from last week. Hawaii Five-0 had an 0.7 and 7.05 million to start the eye network’s night, with Magnum P.I. at 0.6 and 6.65 million. Blue Bloods was also at 0.6 and sported the largest total audience of the night at 7.36 million.

At NBC, The Blacklist continued its recent moment. The series set a new season high in total viewers, tied last week’s season high in 18-49 by holding steady at 0.6, and equaled its series best for a Friday telecast, coming in at 0.6 and 4.19 million. The two-hour Dateline had the most overall viewers for a newsmag on the night, hitting 3.39 million while coming in down a tenth at 0.5 in 18-49.

ABC’s High School Musical: The Series had an 0.3 and 1.74 million total audience as the lead-in to the two-hour 20/20, which had an 0.5 and 3.01 million.

The CW saw Charmed continue at an 0.1 and 620,000 audience, with Dynasty also at 0.1 and 370,000 audience.