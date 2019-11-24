Click to Skip Ad
Friday Ratings: WWE SmackDown, Hawaii Five-0 Sit On Top Of The Demos

Fox

Fox’s WWE SmackDown battled back from last week’s upset, but CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 continued to be a strong challenger, as both tied in the ratings demos for Friday night with an 0.8.

Hawaii Five-0 actually ticked up a notch in its weekly tally to pull off the demo tie, while WWE SmackDown held steady. It’s a battle that likely will need to be settled with sweeps. For CBS, Magnum P..I. and Blue Bloods both held at 0.7 for CBS, continuing the eye network’s strong Friday drama lineup.

At NBC, The Blacklist held on to its 0.5 from last week, while Dateline was down a tick to 0.5, albeit winning the honors as the night’s top newsmag.

ABC’s American Housewife held steady at 0.6, while Fresh Off The Boat was down to 0.4. Similarly, 20/20 was down a tenth to 0.5.

At the CW, Charmed bumped with an 0.2, while struggling Dynasty held at an 0.1.

 

