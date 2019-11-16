Click to Skip Ad
Friday Ratings: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Dethrones ‘WWE SmackDown’ From Night’s Top Honors

Hawaii Five-0
CBS

Hawaii Five-0 has climbed off the mat and upset reigning Friday night ratings champ WWE Smackdown. 

The long-running crimestopper show held its 0.7 demo rating for adults 18-49, while drawing 7.32 million in total audience, up slightly from the week before. That also boosted its trailing shows, as Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods also held steady, with Blue Bloods capturing the night’s largest audience with 7.47 million viewers.

Despite losing the individual show honors, Fox was the overall network winner by a tick. Fox saw WWE SmackDown edge down with 2.61 million viewers and an 0.7, taking a dive from its previous tally of 0.9 and 2.61 million viewers.

At NBC, The Blacklist was down a tick to 0.5, while Dateline took the up elevator, up a tenth to 0.6 and gaining audience by enlisting 3.59 million viewers.

ABC saw American Housewife down after a week off, dropping a tenth to 0.6. Fresh Off the Boat held on to its 0.5, and newsmag 20/20 was up a tenth to 0.6.

The CW saw Charmed up a tenth, hitting an 0.2, while Dynasty held to its 0.1 from last week.
