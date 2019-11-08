‘Fresh Off The Boat’ To End After Season 6 On ABC

Fresh Off the Boat will not be back for a seventh season. The family comedy series end its run with an hour-long series finale on Friday, February 21 at 9 PM.

The decision was expected. Ratings for the series have not been particularly strong this fall on Friday. What’s more, most TV cast contracts are up after six seasons, and judging by star Constance Wu’s reaction to the Season 6 renewal in May, few expected that she would be eager to continue when her deal is up in May as her feature career had taken off with Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers.

Other key auspices also have moved on or preparing their new chapter. FOTB creator Nahnatchka Khan earlier this year left her longtime studio home, 20th Century Fox TV, which produces FOTB, for a deal at Universal TV. And star Randall Park recently launched a production company, signing a first-look deal with 20th TV coming off the breakout success of Netflix’s romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, which he co-wrote, produced and starred in.

In anticipation of the end, ABC and 20th TV are developing a potential spinoff series centered on an Indian family. Tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn, it features Bollywood star Preity G Zinta and Indian actor-comedian Vir Das (Whiskey Cavalier) and is written by FOTB writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom

“We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape. The success of Fresh Off the Boat has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn’t been done in two decades. The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television. We’ll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons,” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment said.

Created by Khan and based on the memoir by chef Eddie Huang, Fresh Off the Boat follows the Huang family — Mom, Dad, three young brothers and their Mandarin-speaking grandma — who move from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown, to Orlando in the mid-1990s.

“I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons,” said series creator Khan. “Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, ‘And if you don’t know, now you know.’”

In a cultural context, the February 2015 debuting show is the first network sitcom fronted by an Asian-American family and actors since Margaret Cho’s All American Girl back in 1994,

In FOTB, Wu and Park portray the parents of rap-loving high schooler Eddie (Hudson Yang) and his younger sibs Emery (Forrest Wheeler) and Evan (Ian Chen). Lucille Soong plays the wheelchair-bound grandma who always knows more than she lets on.

Fresh Off the Boat was created for television by Khan, who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television, together with ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.