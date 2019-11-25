Freeform Buys Music Drama ‘Demo’ Produced By The Chainsmokers & Greg Silverman’s Stampede

Freeform has put into development Demo, a music drama from writer Joy Gregory (Madam Secretary, Switched at Birth), The Chainsmokers’ Kick The Habit Productions and Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures.

Written by Gregory, Demo follows a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and her working class family to try writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she’s eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths—if only she can find the strength to tell hers.

Gregory executive produces with Kick The Habit’s Alex Pall, Drew Taggart, Dan Marcus and Adam Alpert and Stampede Ventures’ Silverman, Paul Shapiro and Cara Fano.

Gregory has worked on Madam Secretary since the series’ launch, most recently as executive producer. She previously served as co-executive producer on Switched at Birth.

Kick the Habit also has in development Paris at TriStar Pictures, a film inspired by The Chainsmokers’ hit single, based on a pitch by Pitch Perfect author Mickey Rapkin, who will also pen the script.

Gregory is repped by Schachter Entertainment. The Chainsmokers are repped by CAA.