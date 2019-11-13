Fox Stations Renew ’25 Words Or Less’ Plus ‘Divorce Court’ And ‘Dish Nation’

Fox Corp.’s station group has renewed 25 Words or Less, a new game show hosted and produced by Meredith Vieira, for a second season.

Divorce Court will also be back for a 22nd year and Dish Nation for its ninth.

Fox’s station unit has 28 full-power stations in markets including nine of the top 10 largest in the U.S. In addition to serving as key strategic platforms for promoting sports and primetime programming, the stations also are valuable real estate in syndication.

“Every day, America welcomes us into their homes to laugh, cry and play,” said Stephen Brown, Fox Television Stations EVP Programming and Development. “We are part of their everyday ritual and we look forward to being there for a long time to come.”

Pitting two teams of celebrities and civilians against each other, 25 Words offers a top prize of $10,000. Chelsea Handler, Jane Lynch, Debra Messing, Courteney Cox, Colton Dunn, Melissa Peterman and John Michael Higgins were among the first season’s celebrity guests. 25 Words or Less is produced by Dino Bones Productions. Executive producers include Michael Canter, Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris and Bruce Sterten.

Dish Nation is a daily half-hour entertainment news program that features ​Rickey Smiley, Headkrack, Da Brat and Gary wit da Tea from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show in Atlanta. The program is executive produced by Joaquin Ferreira and is a product of Dino Bones Productions.

Divorce Court with Judge Lynn Toler is the longest-running court show on television. It is produced by Lincolnwood Productions under executive producer Diondra Bolling and distributed by Fox First Run.