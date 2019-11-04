Fox Searchlight Hires Zahra Phillips As Director Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: Zahra Phillips has been hired as Director of Production at Fox Searchlight Pictures. She starts today.

Prior to joining Searchlight, Phillips was the Director of Development at Franklin Entertainment, where she oversaw projects in film and television. At Searchlight, she’ll be joining the current team to identify, develop and supervise production of Searchlight films, reporting to Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, the presidents of production for film and TV.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Fox Searchlight! I feel incredibly lucky to become part of such an amazing team and to have the opportunity to work with a diverse group of filmmakers who want to tell fresh and exciting stories<” Phillips said. “As a longtime fan of Searchlight films, this is truly a dream come true.”

Fox Searchlight Pictures, now part of the Walt Disney Studios, continues to operate its own marketing and distribution divisions. Searchlight has a promising fall with Taika Waititi’s art house hit and Toronto audience award winner Jojo Rabbit earning $4.2M to date from 256 theaters, expanding to 600-700 next weekend. Also upcoming is its Terrence Malick Cannes Film Festival pickup A Hidden Life on December 13.

Earlier today, Searchlight said that Armando Ianucci’s The Personal Life of David Copperfield will be coming out on May 8 next year.