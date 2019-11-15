Fox Nabs ‘Pivoting’ Comedy From Liz Astrof & Kapital Entertainment With Penalty & Extra Script

Pivoting, a half-hour single-camera comedy from writer Liz Astrof, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV, has landed at Fox in a script-plus-penalty development deal that includes one additional backup script.

Written by Astrof, Pivoting is a comedy about tragedy, set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, where we follow three close-knit childhood friends, after the death of another. During the grieving period, when psychologists advise not to make any big decisions, our three friends do exactly that and upend their lives in an effort to find happiness while there is still time, taking on the mid-life challenge they never saw coming – becoming un-stuck.

Astrof executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

This marks Astrof’s second broadcast sale this season. She also is writing and executive producing The Last Happy Couple, a comedy in the works at CBS based on the United Studios of Israel series La Famiglia, from Ben Winston and James Corden’s Fulwell73, Anonymous Content and CBS TV Studios.

Astrof was one of the key writer-producers behind the WBTV-produced 2 Broke Girls, which aired on CBS for six seasons, serving as co-executive producer for seasons 3-6 and then executive producer. Astrof most recently served as co-executive producer on The Conners and consulting producer on Trial & Error. Her series credits also include CBS’ The King Of Queens, ABC’s Last Man Standing and Fox’s Raising Hope. Astrof is repped by Anonymous Content.

At Fox, Kapital Entertainment also has a script commitment plus penalty for drama Stateside, from The Enemy Within writer-producer Tony Camerino, and Royal Pains creator Andrew Lenchewski; and also has in the works Sanchez, Ohio (working title), a multi-camera/hybrid comedy written by Isaac Gonzalez and comedy veteran Chris Case, directed by Victor Gonzalez.