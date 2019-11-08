Fox Nabs Soapy Dramedy ‘Familyship’ From Jon Harmon Feldman With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Familyship, a one-hour dramedy written by Jon Harmon Feldman. It hails from Feldman and Jennifer Gwartz’s Random Hill Productions and was sold before Gwartz’s recent appointment as EVP Development, Comedy and Drama at 20th Century Fox TV.

This marks the second high-profile sale for Random Hill this season. In a competitive situation, ABC in September gave a put pilot commitment to Backlash, a drama examining the aftermath of a child rescue from Switched at Birth creator Lizzy Weiss, Random Hill Production and ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios.

Familyship (i.e., the internet term for the relationship you have with your family) — step-parents, ex-spouses, half-siblings and co-parenting — the new modern family is a melting pot of first marriages, second families and mixed ethnicities. Familyship is a soapy, character-based dramedy about a sprawling, multi-ethnic clan, that like many 21st Century families, was formed in the wake of divorce and remarriage and navigates conflict, complications and, above all, love in its own unique way.

Fox

Feldman executive produces with Gwartz. The project is a co-production between ABC Studios, where Feldman and Gwartz’s Random Hill Productions has been based, and Fox Entertainment.

Feldman served as showrunner on Designated Survivor. His other previous credits include executive producer on Blood & Oil and Salem, and co-creator/exec producer of No Ordinary Family.

Gwartz began her new job as EVP Development, Comedy and Drama at 20th Century Fox TV earlier this week. She partnered with Feldman to form Random Hill Prods. in 2017 with an overall deal at 20th TV sibling ABC Studios. Under the pact, she and Feldman sold a number of projects and served as executive producers on the ABC pilot Triangle. Gwartz’s previous producing credits include Lethal Weapon, Frequency and Forever and Party Down.