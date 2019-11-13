Fox Corp. Expands Role Of EVP And Associate General Counsel Elizabeth Casey

Fox Corp. has expanded the role of EVP and Associate General Counsel Elizabeth Casey, who will now serve as a senior member of the litigation and intellectual property groups.

Reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Litigation Counsel Jeff Taylor, Casey will also continue lead Standards & Practices for Fox’s national networks and the ad sales legal team.

“Elizabeth’s astute legal mind, litigation experience, sound judgment, and deep knowledge of our company make her the ideal person to assume this executive role within the litigation group,” Taylor said. “She has long been an invaluable part of the legal function at Fox, and I look forward to working with her even more closely in this expanded role.”

Casey joined Fox in 1999 as VP of Litigation where she was responsible for overseeing litigation matters for various divisions, including Fox Television Stations and Twentieth Century Fox Television. Before that, she was a partner in the law firm of Troop Meisinger Steuber & Pasich, representing major financial institutions and entertainment studios in complex civil litigation.

Casey got her law degree from George Washington University, after earning a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College.