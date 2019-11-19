Fox Buys Single Moms Comedy ‘Every Other Weekend’ From Adrienne Carter & Will Packer Media

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development Every Other Weekend, a half-hour single-camera comedy from Adrienne Carter (Everybody Hates Chris), Will Packer Media and Fox Entertainment’s Sidecar Content Accelerator.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Carter, Every Other Weekend follows four single moms who try to reclaim their fun, sexy selves two weekends a month after discovering that their custody weekends are in sync.

Carter executive produces with Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth for Will Packer Media. SideCar Content Accelerator is the studio.



Every Other Weekend is inspired by Carter’s three-episode web series Every Other Weekend, executive produced by Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and starring Carter, Ryan Michelle Bathé (This is Us) and Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Vice Principals).

Carter was a writer-producer on Everybody Hates Chris and also wrote on the TV shows Eve and NBC’s Las Vegas as well as the TV One comedy Born Again Virgin. She also wrote and directed Hysterical Pregnancy, a short film starring Bathe and Brown.

Will Packer Media is repped by CAA and attorney Matt Johnson of Ziffren Brittenham.