Fox Buys Family Comedy ‘Tough Love’ From Lacey Friedman and Jamie Tarses

Lacey Friedman
Courtesy of 3 Arts Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development Tough Love, a single-camera family comedy from writer Lacey Friedman (9JKL, The Goldbergs), Jamie Tarses and Sony Pictures Television.

Written by Friedman, Tough Love, loosely based on Friedman’s real-life experience, centers around an aimless, self-involved 21-year-old who reluctantly becomes the guardian to her grandfather and siblings after their mother passes away.

Friedman and Tarses executive produce. The project is a co-production between Sony Pictures TV and Fox Entertainment.

Friedman was most recently a co-producer on CBS comedy series 9JKL and a writer on The Goldbergs. Her other writing credits include Party Girl, Your Family or Mine and Men At Work. She is repped by 3 Arts and attorney Jeffrey Hynick at Jackoway Tyerman.

Prolific producer Tarses is currently an executive producer on Amazon’s upcoming YA drama series The Wilds.

