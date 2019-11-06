Fox Buys Family Comedy ‘G-Men’ From ‘Tonight Show’ Writer & Austen Earl

Fox has put in development G-Men, a multi-camera family comedy from writer Luke Cunningham (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Austen Earl (Happy Together) and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Cunningham, in G-Men, two estranged brothers (who both claim to be government agents, even though one is a hardcore FBI agent and the other’s a part-time mailman) struggle to put their vast differences aside when they reunite to help their larger-than-life mother move on after the death of their father. And while at first they hate this new arrangement, they ultimately realize that sometimes it’s the people you agree with the least who inspire you to be your best.

Cunningham and Earl executive produce. The project is a co-production between 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.

Cunningham was a writer on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and moved to The Tonight Show with Fallon, as a writer for the first three seasons

Earl co-created with Tim McAuliffe comedy Happy Together, which aired for one season on CBS. Cunningham wrote the “Bland Gestures” episode of the series for Earl.

Earl was a co-executive producer on CBS comedies 9JKL and The Great Indoors.