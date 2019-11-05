Former Lionsgate Co-Chairmen Rob Friedman & Patrick Wachsberger Team On Rights To YA Book ‘Rules for Vanishing’

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Friedman’s Ascendant Entertainment has joined forces with Patrick Wachsberger of Picture Perfect Federation to acquire the film and TV rights to Rules for Vanishing, the genre-bending YA thriller novel by Kate Alice Marshall. This project reunites the former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-Chairmen, who launched franchises like Twilight, The Hunger Games, and Divergent.

Released earlier this year, Rules for Vanishing, which is the second novel from Marshall, was published by Viking Children’s in the US and Walker Books in the UK. It follows 17-year-old Sara and her friends who receive a mysterious invitation into the woods to “play the game.” They are challenged to walk the vanishing road, the stuff of urban legends, unaware of the very real and horrific danger they will face. One thing is for certain: this road has a toll.

“It is not only wonderful to be in business with my good friend and past partner Patrick, but the opportunity to collaborate on the development and production of inspired material such as this brings us both back to working directly with material and telling new stories to a global audience,” said Friedman.

“We are so happy to have found a YA novel that got us just as excited as the iconic material we pursued in the early days of our partnership. It’s a bonus to work with Rob again, and we can’t wait to move forward on this project together,” said Wachsberger.

Marshall’s first book, I Am Still Alive, is currently being adapted into a feature by Lori Evans Taylor with Universal and Pearl Street Films producing and Ben Affleck attached to star.

Marshall is repped by ICM Partners and JABberwocky Literary Agency.