Former DC President Diane Nelson Leaves Short-Form Platform Quibi Ahead Of 2020 Launch

Former DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson has left Quibi ahead of its launch next year.

Nelson, who was head operations at the short-form digital platform, is leaving less than a year after joining the business.

Her departure comes after the exit of a number of senior executives including Janice Min, who was tasked with running the company’s daily news show output and left in September, and head of partnerships and distribution Tim Connolly, who left in August. Nelson is believed to have left for personal reasons.

The startup, led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is set to launch in April and has been on a programming march including shows from the likes of Steven Spielberg, Antoine Fuqua and Guillermo del Toro

Nelson was previously president of DC Entertainment, joining in 2009, spearheading the development of the DC Universe movies and 11 scripted shows based on DC properties. Most of the shows, which are produced by Warner Bros. Television, air on the CW, a partnership between Warner Bros. and CBS.

“Diane Nelson has been a valued member of the team, helping us build a strong organization full of exceptional people. We wish her well and support her as she focuses on other priorities, and thank her for her many contributions to Quibi,” Katzenberg said.

NBC’s Dylan Byers was first with the news.