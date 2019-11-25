James Mangold To Receive Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Ford v Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold will be bestowed with the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award at its 56th Annual CAS Awards on Jan. 25.

Mangold will be the 15th CAS Filmmaker Honoree. Past honorees have been: Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Jonathan Demme, Rob Marshall, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates and Quentin Tarantino.

“The Cinema Audio Society is delighted to honor James Mangold. His ability to create various quintessentially stylized worlds that appeal to a large mélange of audience makes him an expert storyteller,” said CAS President Karol Urban. “He is a unique talent who has written, produced, and directed a large variety of genres and formats that have garnered him many awards including our own CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for his film Walk the Line.”

20th Century Fox

Mangold’s first movie Heavy starring Liv Tyler and Shelley Winters made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, winning the Special Jury prize. He was immediately snapped up by Miramax to make their cult cop noir thriller Cop Land starring Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel and Ray Liotta. While Mangold was Oscar nominated with Scott Frank and Michael Green for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars, he has directed such Oscar-winning pics as Walk the Line and Girl, Interrupted and Oscar nominated pics like 3:10 to Yuma and Kate & Leopold. As a filmmaker he has tackled and excelled with various genres from psychological drama to romantic fantasy, pulp horror to musical biopic, traditional western to round the world caper, two films starring Marvel’s Wolverine. Mangold’s latest Ford v Ferrari has bee a bright spot for original films at the fall box office counting over $103M worldwide to date. His global box office credits as producer and director tally over $2.2 billion

Also, being honored that evening with the CAS Career Achievement Award is previously announced honoree Re-recording Mixer, Tom Fleischman CAS.

The CAS Awards will honor Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing in seven categories for film and television, as well as present the CAS Student Recognition Award. The awards ceremony will be held at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The Cinema Audio Society is a philanthropic, non-profit organization that was formed in 1964 for the purpose of educating and informing the general public and the motion picture & television industry that effective cinematic sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements.