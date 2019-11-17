‘Ford V Ferrari’ Revs Up $52M+ Worldwide Bow; No China Halo For ‘Charlie’s Angels’ – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Fox/Chernin Entertainment’s Ford V Ferrari raced its way to a $21.4M start at the international box office this weekend. The Disney release went out in 41 material markets and came in slightly above pre-frame projections. This is a solid start that combines with domestic’s high-octane debut to make for a $52.4M global bow.

There is more play to come on the James Mangold-directed drama that is expected to have strong legs in what’s seen as a marathon, and not a sprint. The awards season contender is generating positive critical and social sentiment and was No. 1 in such markets as Italy, Mexico, Australia and Russia. Still to bow are Korea, Japan and China (the latter not yet dated) along with a handful of others.

Overall in like-for-like hubs, FVF came in 73% ahead of Rush, 33% above Bridge Of Spies and 8% ahead of Sully.

Disney’s President of theatrical distribution, Cathleen Taff, tells Deadline of the inherited Fox title, “We’ve always loved this film and are thrilled to see that it’s breaking out. We knew it was going to be something special and the thing we’re most thrilled about is that audiences all over are reacting positively. It proves there’s an appetite for these kind of films on the big screen.”

Ahead of the weekend, we noted that FVF would play best in Europe, which proved to be the case, while Taff says things are “so far so good” in South East Asia where the Christian Bale/Matt Damon-starrer is coming in above expectations. Korea in December, and Japan in January will be markets to watch.

In IMAX, FVF grossed. $5.5M globally.

Sony The other newcomer overseas was Sony’s franchise reboot of Charlie’s Angels, which landed with $19.3M in 26 markets, slightly below what we were hearing was expected ahead of the weekend. The global debut is $27.9M. It’s tracking 4% over Pitch Perfect 3 and 45% ahead of Atomic Blonde, though the girls have Anna and Elsa in their path next weekend and will sit out releasing any new hubs during that frame.

The Elizabeth Banks-helmed pic, hardly blessed domestically, took No. 1 positions in its South East Asian and Middle East openings, and has several majors still to come. But it was not embraced in China where the launch session is just $7.7M with a 6.1 Douban and an 8 Maoyan score. Local pic Somewhere Winter was the top movie in a tepid Middle Kingdom that also saw a strong showing for Giuseppe Tornatore’s 1998 The Legend Of 1900.

We are still waiting on updated figures for Joker which became the first R-rated movie to cross $1B worldwide on Friday.

In general offshore, it was another sleepy session before Frozen 2 ices everything around it next weekend.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

NEW

FORD V FERRARI

20th Century Fox 20th Century Fox/Chernin Entertainment’s Ford V Ferrari came off the starting block in 41 material overseas markets this weekend with a $21.4M opening that’s just north of expectations. The global launch is $52.4M.

Disney has had a soft spot for this film since it was inherited in the Fox merger, and is looking forward to a long run overseas with some key markets still to come.

This is a marathon, not a sprint, goes the refrain, as positive word of mouth spreads on the James Mangold-directed pic. There were No. 1 openings in Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Mexico, Australia and Hong Kong. FVF came in as the top non-local title in France where it’s known as Le Mans 66. Roman Polanski’s Dreyfus Affair drama, An Officer And A Spy, was No. 1 by about 32K admissions.

In like-for-likes at today’s rates, FVF did 73% better than Rush, 33% above Bridge Of Spies and 8% over Sully. Ultimately Rush ($65M international final unadjusted) naturally had its best performance in the UK, followed by Italy, Japan, Germany and Austria; Bridge Of Spies ($93.2M overseas cume) did best in Italy, the UK, Spain, France and Japan; and the Top 5 on Sully ($115.7M offshore total) were Japan, Australia, the UK, China and France.

Korea and Japan are the key majors still to come on FVF while the top markets so far are Russia ($3.2M), the UK ($2.3M), France ($2.3M), Australia ($1.7M) and Italy ($1.3M).

CHARLIE’S ANGELS

Sony Pictures Anthony has detailed all the reasons why Sony’s franchise reboot fell from grace domestically this weekend, and though the film is faring just slightly better overseas, legs are going to be challenging given the arrival of Frozen 2 in the coming frame which will occupy female audiences.`

The Elizabeth Banks-directed pic opened to $19.3M in 26 markets. That tracks 4% over Pitch Perfect 3, 45% ahead of Atomic Blonde and 47% bigger than The Hustle at current exchange rates in like-for-like markets.

South East Asia showed up for the action and Kristen Stewart, as did the Middle East. But China didn’t fall for the Angels with just a $7.7M weekend coming off of weak Douban (6.1) and Maoyan (8) scores.

There are several major markets still to come which will contribute some extra cash on the $48M budgeted pic, including the UK, Spain, France, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Japan and Korea.

The Top 5 hubs this session were China ($7.7M), Indonesia ($2.9M), Australia ($1.3M), Russia ($1M) and Philippines ($1M).

MORE…