‘First Wives Club’ Renewed For Season 2 By BET+

BET+, BET Networks’ SVOD service, has ordered a second season of First Wives Club, starring Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau, Deadline has learned.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed the renewal to Deadline. BET declined comment.

Developed by Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver, The First Wives Club helped launch BET’s new streaming service as one of two original scripted series available at the platform’s Sept. 19 rollout.

The show, like the movie that starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, is set in New York City. It follows Ari (Bathe), Bree (Buteau) and Hazel (Scott), who band together after their marriages fall apart and find strength in their sisterhood — and of course a little revenge.

RonReaco Lee, Malik Yoba and Mark Tallman also star.

Oliver writes the series and executive produces with Karen Rosenfelt, Scott Rudin, a producer on the First Wives Club movie. and Tony Hernandez of JAX Media. Paramount TV produces.

The first season of First Wives Club was predominantly written and directed by female filmmakers including: Jamie Babbit, Anu Valia, Ryan Case, Alison Brown, Leila Cohan-Miccio, Stella Meghie, Rachelle R. Williams, Yvette Foy and Sam Bailey.

The series originated at TV Land before migrating to Paramount Network, then moving to sibling BET and eventually launching on BET+.