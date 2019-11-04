Dunkirk star Fionn Whitehead has joined the cast of Roger Michell’s The Duke ahead of the film’s shoot in January 2020.

As I revealed last week, Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren will lead the cast of the art heist comedy movie that is being produced by Nicky Bentham (Moon) for her UK banner Neon Films with Pathé.

Pathé will distribute the film in the UK, France and Switzerland and will handle sales for the rest of the world, commencing at AFM this week.

The script by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Clive Coleman is based on the real-life story of 60-year-old taxi driver Kempton Bunton (Broadbent) who, in 1961, stole a Goya painting from the National Gallery in London.

Bunton sent a ransom note saying he would only return the picture on condition that the UK government agreed to provide free TV for the elderly. However, it turned out he was spinning a web of lies, with the full story not emerging for another 50 years. The incident was the first, and still only, theft in the National Gallery’s history.

Whitehead will play Bunton’s son Jackie Bunton.

Fionn Whitehead is represented by Curtis Brown, United Talent Agency and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.