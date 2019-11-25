Finn Wittrock Cast In New Regency Thriller ‘Deep Water’ Starring Ben Affleck

EXCLUSIVE: Finn Wittrock, who can currently be seen opposite Renée Zellweger in the Judy Garland biopic Judy has been added to the cast of Deep Water, the Adrian Lyne-directed thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. He joins Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly and Jade Fernandez in the film, which is in production.

The pic follows an attractive young married couple, Vic and Melinda Van Allen, whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as Highsmith exposes the surface facade of American suburban life.

Zack Helm and Sam Levinson penned the screenplay based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Producers are Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner, Anthony Katagas, and Arnon Milchan. New Regency financed the project.

Wittrock, who appeared in the season finale of American Horror Story: 1984, will next be seen in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched, as well as the indie drama Long Weekend.

He’s repped by CAA and Weissenbach Management.