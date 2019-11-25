Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

“He Was A Revolutionary Figure”: Director Alla Kovgan On Awards-Contending Merce Cunningham Doc

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Finn Wittrock Cast In New Regency Thriller ‘Deep Water’ Starring Ben Affleck

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10463496db) Finn Wittrock 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Finn Wittrock, who can currently be seen opposite Renée Zellweger in the Judy Garland biopic Judy has been added to the cast of Deep Water, the Adrian Lyne-directed thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. He joins Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly and Jade Fernandez in the film, which is in production.

The pic follows an attractive young married couple, Vic and Melinda Van Allen, whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as Highsmith exposes the surface facade of American suburban life.

Zack Helm and Sam Levinson penned the screenplay based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Producers are Garrett Basch, Steven Zaillian, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner, Anthony Katagas, and Arnon Milchan. New Regency financed the project.

Wittrock, who appeared in the season finale of American Horror Story: 1984, will next be seen in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Ratched, as well as the indie drama Long Weekend.

He’s repped by CAA and Weissenbach Management.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad