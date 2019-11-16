Filmmakers & Lawmakers Celebrate Film & TV Industry At “Beyond The Red Carpet” Day

Hollywood film and television makers and Washington lawmakers gathered in DC on Thursday for the “Beyond the Red Carpet: Movies and TV Magic Day,” an event that offered lawmakers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creativity and innovation of the film and TV industries.

The event, which included interactive trade booths, live demonstrations, and meet and greets, was hosted by House of Representatives Creative Rights Caucus co-chairs Judy Chu and Doug Collins, and industry leaders. The event was held at the Rayburn House Office Building.

The inaugural event was held in 2014 and was to take place every year, but has moved to every other year, taking place in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Organizations taking part included AMC Networks, Copyright Alliance, CreativeFuture, Independent Film & Television Alliance, IATSE, National Association of Theatre Owners, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Viacom, the Walt Disney Company and WarnerMedia.

The day was filled with speeches extolling the entertainment industry and pointing out its nationwide economic impact.

Related Story House Holds Screening of 'Harriet', With A Nod To Putting Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill

“Beyond the Red Carpet brings the magic of the creative economy to life on Capitol Hill,” said Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin. “The film, television, and streaming industry creates and supports millions of American jobs and pays out $44 billion per year to more than 250,000 businesses. It is a truly an economic engine that drives growth in every state. I am incredibly appreciative of Representatives Chu and Collins, and all members who participated, for continuing to champion the rights of creators in this country.”

“America’s leadership in the entertainment industry,” said DGA national executive director Russell Hollander, “is the result of our nation’s commitment to strong copyright protections for the artists who create the best film and television programs enjoyed the world over. Without such critical safeguards, these works, and the countless jobs that fuel them, would simply not exist. We thank the co-chairs of the Creative Rights Caucus for amplifying creators’ voices in Washington, not only at this event, but through their ongoing efforts to ensure that America’s copyright laws effectively protect and support the thousands of artists and craftspeople that bring these stories to life.”

Rep. Doug Collins Frank McPartland

“We’re so appreciative of Representatives Judy Chu and Doug Collins’s constant support and understanding of the work we do within our industry and the contributions the creative arts make in our communities,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “Sponsoring Beyond the Red Carpet provides an opportunity to showcase the artistry and innovation driving this industry forward. Connecting with legislators and industry partners is imperative as we confront the technological shifts that we’re experiencing both in front of and behind the camera, and what they mean for our members and the creative community as a whole.”

“I am thrilled to once again bring Hollywood to life in Washington, DC, with the annual Beyond the Red Carpet event,” said Chu (D-CA). “We often talk about ‘movie magic,’ but in reality, the on screen moments we love are the result of hard-working below-the-line craftspeople from costumers to prop masters to digital effects artists and more. These are good jobs in all 50 states, and that is why I’m proud to support creators and intellectual property rights. With today’s event, the Creative Rights Caucus is continuing our proud bipartisan work of exposing more Members of Congress to the $1.3 trillion creative industries, and the millions of workers that make it possible.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer Frank McPartland

“The entertainment industry touches the lives of people in every corner of the world, and Beyond the Red Carpet gives us the rare opportunity to recognize the creative men and women working behind the scenes,” said Collins (R-GA). “I appreciate the talented individuals who drive this industry forward—many of whom live in my home state of Georgia—and I am thankful for the chance to partner with them to ensure our copyright protections keep this industry thriving in every corner of the U.S.”