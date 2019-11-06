Film Bridge International has picked up sales rights to Buffaloed, Tanya Wexler’s comedy-drama starring and produced by Zoey Deutch.

The pic premiered at Tribeca this year. Also starring are Judy Greer, Jermaine Fowler, Noah Reid and Jai Courtney. Set in the underworld of debt collecting, the story follows a homegrown hustler who, after getting into some trouble, decides to become a debt collector herself and wages war with Buffalo’s ‘king pin’ of debt collecting.

Brian Sacca wrote the screenplay. Producers were Lost City’s Mason Novic, John Finemore and Bold Crayon’s Michael Bannor MacGregor and Jeffrey Katz, along with Deutch and Sacca.

Domestic rights sit with the producers.

James Hoppe, Elizabeth Grave and Brooke Davies executive produced for Lost City, Phil Quartararo for Bold Crayon, along with Mary Anne Waterhouse and Kirsten Ames. Hyperion Equity Partners provided the financing on behalf of Bold Crayon.

“We are excited to work with Zoey Deutch, Lost City and Bold Crayon on Buffaloed. The film is a gem and we know it will do extremely well with international audiences,” said Ellen S. Wander, CEO of Film Bridge International.

Zoey Deutch was also in Zombieland: Double Tap and Netflix series The Politician this year.