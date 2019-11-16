Feras Fayyad, Director Of ‘The Cave’ & Oscar-Nominated Doc ‘Last Men In Aleppo’, Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad, whose 2017 feature documentary Last Men in Aleppo was Oscar-nominated and won an Emmy.

The pic, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and won the World Cinema grand jury doc prize, follows three men as they volunteer with the White Helmets civil defense organization trying to save lives of hundreds of victims in the besieged city of Aleppo during the Syrian Civil War. In total, the pic received 18 international awards including a Peabody.

Fayyad’s cinematic canon typically revolves around contemporary Syrian issues and the Arab world’s political transformation. The filmmaker was imprisoned and tortured by the Assad regime in 2011 because of this work.

Most recently, Fayyad directed The Cave, a documentary that chronicles the work in Syria of pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa as they contend with daily bombardments, chronic supply shortages and the ever-present threat of chemical attacks inside a subterranean hospital. The Cave was released theatrically last month by National Geographic Documentary Films and it’s one of 159 docs submitted to the Oscars.

Fayyad’s other films include the feature documentary My Escape and television documentaries Between the Fighter in Syria and Wide Shot-Close Shot. He also produced, co-wrote, and edited the award-winning short film One Day in Aleppo, directed by Ali Alibrahim.

Fayyad continues to be managed by Mike Dill and Lowell Shapiro at Black Box Management.