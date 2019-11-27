Facebook’s Oculus Buys VR Gaming Company Known For ‘Beat Saber’

’s Oculus unit has acquired Beat Games, a company known for the virtual-reality video game Beat Saber.

Terms were not disclosed. The company will become part of Oculus Studios but will also produce games for other platforms.

Beat Saber is described as a light-saber-endowed spin on the game Dance Dance Revolution. It is regarded as one of the more accessible titles to be produced during the VR era and is available on multiple platforms in addition to Oculus.

Beat Games’ headquarters will remain in Prague, Czech Republic.

“Beat Games’ accomplishments are already impressive, but Facebook and the Beat Games team know that there is so much more that can be done across VR, games, and music,” Mike Verdu, director of content for Oculus, wrote in a blog post. ‘They have only scratched the surface with Beat Saber in terms of social features, new modes, music, and more. We are thrilled to join forces to see where this talented team takes VR gaming in the future.”

The VR outpost of Facebook said the deal was unlikely to be a one-off. “We’re exploring many ways to accelerate VR, and we think next year is going to be an incredible one of VR game launches and announcements,” Verdu wrote. “We are thrilled to have Beat Games join our team. This is just the beginning.”