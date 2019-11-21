Facebook Watch To Stream ‘An Evening With Elton John’

Watch will stream an interview between Elton John and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, filmed at The Hammersmith Apollo in London earlier this week.

An Evening With Elton John was produced by Whitecoat TV and will launch on Facebook Watch on November 25, with Elton John promoting the interview on his personal Facebook and Instagram profiles.

The event is designed to promote his autobiography Me, published by Pan Macmillan. It is not the only set-piece interview Elton John is doing to mark the occasion — he will also sit down with Graham Norton for BBC One documentary Elton John: Uncensored.

Sibyl Goldman, vice president of global entertainment partnerships at Facebook said: “Elton has over 6 million followers globally on Facebook, and through our platform he offers a unique glimpse into his life and uses it to celebrate his musical milestones with fans.”