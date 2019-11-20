‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot Gets HGTV Premiere Date & First-Look Teaser

We’re getting a first look at HGTV’s anticipated reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. You can watch a teaser below. The series also will return to Sunday nights, with its premiere set for February 16 at 9 PM.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson hosts the reboot with special guests, including Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, OWN’s Laila Ali, Food Network’s Tyler Florence and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth. In each episode, Ferguson, neighbors, local building experts and celebrity guests work alongside the show’s regularly appearing designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe to create customized homes that accommodate the needs of each inspiring family.

“Today’s short teaser video is just a taste of what everyone can expect from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We reimagined television’s most iconic home renovation show. We cast Jesse as host, reviewed hundreds of deeply emotional family stories, added more special guests who have a passion to help others, and executed truly unbelievable, life-changing, whole-home renovations. With help from more than 10,000 volunteers—families, friends and neighbors—sharing more than 560,000 hours of their own time, we improved the lives of 10 special families and created another can’t miss television series on HGTV.”

HGTV’s spin on the iconic home renovation series will showcase whole-home overhauls for families who give back to their communities, including interior, exterior and landscaping, all completed in record time while the family is sent away.

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.