‘Extended Family’ Comedy From Eddie Gorodetsky In the Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: One of Chuck Lorre’s closest associates is going solo. CBS is developing Extended Family, a multi-camera comedy from Mom and Bob ♥ Abishola co-creator Eddie Gorodetsky and Warner Bros. TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

With a one-year break between the end of Dharma & Greg and the start of Two and a Half Men, Gorodetsky has worked exclusively on Lorre shows for the past 20 years, including two that he co-created, Mom and Bob ♥ Abishola, and often juggling multiple series.

Written and executive produced by Gorodetsky, Extended Family is an unconventional family ensemble comedy. A brother and sister are at ground zero when a family secret sends shock waves through an already dysfunctional family.

In addition to CBS freshman Bob ♥ Abishola, which Gorodetsky co-created with Lorre, Gina Yashere and Alan J. Higgins, and the Emmy-winning CBS comedy Mom — now in its seventh season and renewed through season 8 — which he co-created with Lorre and Gemma Baker, Gorodetsky has worked on Lorre’s CBS hits Two And A Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, his ABC comedy Dharma & Greg and his Golden Globe-winning Netflix series The Kominsky Method.