‘Expedition Bigfoot’: Travel Channel Sets Series Premiere Date

EXCLUSIVE: Travel Channel’s new eight-part investigative-adventure series at 10 p.m.will premiere December 4 with a colorful quintet of researchers and an advanced algorithm as their guide.

Bryce Johnson (Expedition Operations), Dr. Mireya Mayor (Primatologist), Russell Acord (Ex-Military/Survivalist), Ronny LeBlanc (Bigfoot Researcher), and Ryan “RPG” Golembeske (Bigfoot Investigator) seek out the legendary beast of the Pacific Northwest.

The cameras of Expedition Bigfoot will track their “harrowing experience and pioneering endeavor” in an “undisclosed, remote location in a 90,000-acre swath of land in central Oregon,” according to producers.

“Travel Channel has assembled the very best team of experts in Bigfoot lore and science to give us proof of the creature’s existence once and for all,” said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. “The journey is formidable, and the jeopardy is real. Skeptics and believers alike will both agree the trek this team makes is something they have never seen before.”

There have been 10,000-plus modern-day sightings of Bigfoot but no empirical scientific evidence proving that the creature is anything more than legend. The Expedition Bigfoot team’s search, however, yields “possible nesting sites, footprints and vocalizations” that lead to a hot spot where “inexplicable events occur and one of the greatest pieces of video evidence in Bigfoot history is recorded.”

Expedition Bigfoot is produced by Railsplitter Pictures for Travel Channel. For Railsplitter Pictures, the executive producers are Matt Ginsburg and Tim Healy. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Charles Norlander, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

