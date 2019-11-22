‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actress Ever Carradine Joins ‘All My Life’; ‘Shameless’ Shanola Hampton Cast In ‘Grace’

Ever Carradine (The Handmaid’s Tale, Marvel’s Runaways) is set to appear in All My Life, Universal’s romantic drama inspired by the life of Jenn Carter and her husband Solomon Chau, who will be played by Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. Marc Meyers is directing the piece, which revolves around the love, life and laughter circle of a young couple as they plan their wedding in the face of devastating news. Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott, Michael Masini, Chrissie Fit, Greg Vrotsos, Kyle Allen, and Keala Settle also co-star. Todd Rosenberg wrote the script, which Todd Garner and Sean Robins are producing for their Broken Road Productions banner. Carradine is repped by Gersh Agency.

***

Shameless star Shanola Hampton has been added to the cast of Grace, joining Kristin Davis, Greer Grammer, and Dermot Mulroney in the indie thriller from Anna Elizabeth James. The pic follows a bestselling female novelist (Davis) who is suffering from writer’s block and hires an innocent young woman (Grammer) to watch over her twin children. As the novelist dangerously indulges in her new best-seller, the line between the life she’s writing about and the one she’s actually living becomes blurred. Shanola will play the best friend of the novelist. Davis and Grammer are producing. Hampton can currently be seen as Veronica Fisher on the tenth season of Shameless on Showtime. She is repped by Buchwald and Reel Talent.