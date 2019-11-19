European Film Awards: ‘The Favourite’ Dominates First Winners

The Favourite has scooped four of the the first eight 2019 European Film Awards, which were unveiled this morning ahead of next month’s official ceremony.

The first round of prizes sees eight craft categories named prior to the event. The Favourite picked up European cinematography for Robbie Ryan, editing for Yorgos Mavropsaridis, costume design for Sandy Powell, and hair and make-up for Nadia Stacey.

The other four winners were Pain And Glory, which took production design for Antxon Gómez, System Crasher, which won original score for John Gürtler, A Twelve-Year Night, which won sound for Eduardo Esquide, Nacho Royo-Villanova and Laurent Chassaigne, and About Endlessness, which took the visual effects prize for Martin Ziebell, Sebastian Kaltmeyer, Néha Hirve, Jesper Brodersen and Torgeir Busch.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite was an Oscar winner at the beginning of this year, with one win (best actress for Olivia Colman) from its 10 nominations. It grossed $95m worldwide after initially rolling out in the U.S. at the backend of 2018 before its international release from January 2019. The pic falls into the catchment period for this year’s European Film Awards, which will take place in Berlin on December 7.

The jury for the initial eight winners were: Nadia Ben Rachid, editor, France: Vanja Černul, cinematographer, Croatia; Annette Focks, composer, Germany; Gerda Koekoek, hair and make-up artist, Netherlands; Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, costume designer, Ireland; Artur Pinheiro, production designer, Portugal; Gisle Tveito, sound designer, Norway; István Vajda, visual effects, Hungary.