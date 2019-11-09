European Film Awards Nominations: Polanski’s ‘An Officer And A Spy’, Almodovar’s ‘Pain And Glory’, Bellocchio’s ‘Traitor’ Lead

The European Film Academy has unveiled its nominations for the 32nd European Film Awards with the ceremony to be held December 7 in Berlin. Among the titles to figure in the races, three are tied with four mentions each including Roman Polanski’s An Officer And A Spy, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain And Glory and Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor. The latter two are also the Oscar representatives from their respective Spain and Italy and give Sony Pictures Classics a combined eight nods at the EFAs.
While Polanski remains a controversial figure, there has been a divide between U.S. and Euro perspectives in the #MeToo era. His Dreyfus Affair drama, An Officer And A Spy, which also has EFA nominations for Director, Actor and Screenwriter, was one of the most contested titles at the Venice Film Festival where it debuted earlier this year. It went on to win the Grand Jury Prize there. Today’s nominations reveal comes one day after it emerged that a French woman has accused the director of raping her at his Swiss chalet in 1975.
Along with An Officer And A Spy in the Best European Film category are Pain And Glory, which scooped the Best Actor prize in Cannes for lead Antonio Banderas (also nominated by EFA) and which is considered among the frontrunners for the International Feature Film Academy Award as well as Bellocchio’s Cannes entry The Traitor. Another Cannes pic, Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables, which won the Jury Prize and is France’s Oscar entry, is in contention; as are Germany’s System Crasher (also the country’s Oscar rep) from Nora Fingscheidt; and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.
Up for director are Polanski, Almodovar, Bellocchio, Lanthimos and Céline Sciamma whose Portrait Of A Lady On Fire has three nods.
The European Film Academy has been somewhat predictive of the Foreign Language Oscar (now the International Feature category) in recent years including for such winners as Ida, The Great Beauty and Amour. However, in the last two years, films from Chile and Mexico were ultimately triumphant at the Oscars.
Here’s the list of nominations unveiled today (and see here for previously announced nominees):
EUROPEAN FILM 2019
AN OFFICER AND A SPY
France, Italy
DIRECTED BY Roman Polanski
WRITTEN BY Robert Harris & Roman Polanski
PRODUCED BY Alain Goldman
LES MISÉRABLES
France
DIRECTED BY Ladj Ly
WRITTEN BY Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini & Alexis Manenti
PRODUCED BY Christophe Barral & Toufik Ayadi
PAIN AND GLORY
Spain
WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Pedro Almodóvar
PRODUCED BY Agustín Almodóvar & Esther García
SYSTEM CRASHER
Germany
WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Nora Fingscheidt
PRODUCED BY Peter Hartwig, Jonas Weydemann, Jakob D. Weydemann & Frauke Kolbmüller
THE FAVOURITE
UK, Ireland
DIRECTED BY Yorgos Lanthimos
WRITTEN BY Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara
PRODUCED BY Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday & Yorgos Lanthimos
THE TRAITOR
Italy, Germany, France, Brazil
DIRECTED BY Marco Bellocchio
WRITTEN BY Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella & Francesco Piccolo
PRODUCED BY Giuseppe Caschetto & Simone Gattoni
EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY 2019
FOR SAMA
UK, USA
DIRECTED BY Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts
PRODUCED BY Waad al-Kateab
HONEYLAND
North Macedonia
DIRECTED BY Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska
PRODUCED BY Atanas Georgiev
PUTIN’S WITNESSES
Latvia, Switzerland, Czech Republic
WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Vitaly Mansky
PRODUCED BY Natalia Manskaia, Gabriela Bussmann, Filip Remunda & Vit Klusak
SELFIE
France, Italy
WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Agostino Ferrente
PRODUCED BY Marc Berdugo, Barbara Conforti & Gianfilippo Pedote
THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MY MOTHER
LA SCOMPARSA DI MIA MADRE
Italy, USA
WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Beniamino Barrese
PRODUCED BY Filippo Macelloni & Hayley Pappas
EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2019
Olivia Colman in THE FAVOURITE
Trine Dyrholm in QUEEN OF HEARTS
Noémie Merlant & Adèle Haenel in PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE
Viktoria Miroshnichenko in BEANPOLE
Helena Zengel in SYSTEM CRASHER
EUROPEAN ACTOR 2019
Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY
Jean Dujardin in AN OFFICER AND A SPY
Pierfrancesco Favino in THE TRAITOR
Levan Gelbakhiani in AND THEN WE DANCED
Alexander Scheer in GUNDERMANN
Ingvar E. Sigurðsson in A WHITE, WHITE DAY
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2019
Pedro Almodóvar for PAIN AND GLORY
Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella & Francesco Piccolo for THE TRAITOR Robert Harris & Roman Polanski for AN OFFICER AND A SPY
Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini & Alexis Manenti for LES MISÉRABLES
Céline Sciamma for PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE
