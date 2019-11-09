European Film Awards Nominations: Polanski’s ‘An Officer And A Spy’, Almodovar’s ‘Pain And Glory’, Bellocchio’s ‘Traitor’ Lead

The European Film Academy has unveiled its nominations for the 32nd European Film Awards with the ceremony to be held December 7 in Berlin. Among the titles to figure in the races, three are tied with four mentions each including Roman Polanski’s An Officer And A Spy, Pedro Almodovar’s Pain And Glory and Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor. The latter two are also the Oscar representatives from their respective Spain and Italy and give Sony Pictures Classics a combined eight nods at the EFAs.

While Polanski remains a controversial figure, there has been a divide between U.S. and Euro perspectives in the #MeToo era. His Dreyfus Affair drama, An Officer And A Spy, which also has EFA nominations for Director, Actor and Screenwriter, was one of the most contested titles at the Venice Film Festival where it debuted earlier this year. It went on to win the Grand Jury Prize there. Today’s nominations reveal comes one day after it emerged that a French woman has accused the director of raping her at his Swiss chalet in 1975.

Along with An Officer And A Spy in the Best European Film category are Pain And Glory, which scooped the Best Actor prize in Cannes for lead Antonio Banderas (also nominated by EFA) and which is considered among the frontrunners for the International Feature Film Academy Award as well as Bellocchio’s Cannes entry The Traitor. Another Cannes pic, Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables, which won the Jury Prize and is France’s Oscar entry, is in contention; as are Germany’s System Crasher (also the country’s Oscar rep) from Nora Fingscheidt; and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.

Up for director are Polanski, Almodovar, Bellocchio, Lanthimos and Céline Sciamma whose Portrait Of A Lady On Fire has three nods.

The European Film Academy has been somewhat predictive of the Foreign Language Oscar (now the International Feature category) in recent years including for such winners as Ida, The Great Beauty and Amour. However, in the last two years, films from Chile and Mexico were ultimately triumphant at the Oscars.

Here’s the list of nominations unveiled today (and see here for previously announced nominees):

EUROPEAN FILM 2019

AN OFFICER AND A SPY

France, Italy

DIRECTED BY Roman Polanski

WRITTEN BY Robert Harris & Roman Polanski

PRODUCED BY Alain Goldman

LES MISÉRABLES

France

DIRECTED BY Ladj Ly

WRITTEN BY Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini & Alexis Manenti

PRODUCED BY Christophe Barral & Toufik Ayadi

PAIN AND GLORY

Spain

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Pedro Almodóvar

PRODUCED BY Agustín Almodóvar & Esther García

SYSTEM CRASHER

Germany

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Nora Fingscheidt

PRODUCED BY Peter Hartwig, Jonas Weydemann, Jakob D. Weydemann & Frauke Kolbmüller

THE FAVOURITE

UK, Ireland

DIRECTED BY Yorgos Lanthimos

WRITTEN BY Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara

PRODUCED BY Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday & Yorgos Lanthimos

THE TRAITOR

Italy, Germany, France, Brazil

DIRECTED BY Marco Bellocchio

WRITTEN BY Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella & Francesco Piccolo

PRODUCED BY Giuseppe Caschetto & Simone Gattoni

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY 2019

FOR SAMA

UK, USA

DIRECTED BY Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts

PRODUCED BY Waad al-Kateab

HONEYLAND

North Macedonia

DIRECTED BY Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska

PRODUCED BY Atanas Georgiev

PUTIN’S WITNESSES

Latvia, Switzerland, Czech Republic

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Vitaly Mansky

PRODUCED BY Natalia Manskaia, Gabriela Bussmann, Filip Remunda & Vit Klusak

SELFIE

France, Italy

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Agostino Ferrente

PRODUCED BY Marc Berdugo, Barbara Conforti & Gianfilippo Pedote

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MY MOTHER

LA SCOMPARSA DI MIA MADRE

Italy, USA

WRITTEN & DIRECTED BY Beniamino Barrese

PRODUCED BY Filippo Macelloni & Hayley Pappas

EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2019

Olivia Colman in THE FAVOURITE

Trine Dyrholm in QUEEN OF HEARTS

Noémie Merlant & Adèle Haenel in PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE

Viktoria Miroshnichenko in BEANPOLE

Helena Zengel in SYSTEM CRASHER

EUROPEAN ACTOR 2019

Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY

Jean Dujardin in AN OFFICER AND A SPY

Pierfrancesco Favino in THE TRAITOR

Levan Gelbakhiani in AND THEN WE DANCED

Alexander Scheer in GUNDERMANN

Ingvar E. Sigurðsson in A WHITE, WHITE DAY

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2019

Pedro Almodóvar for PAIN AND GLORY

Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella & Francesco Piccolo for THE TRAITOR Robert Harris & Roman Polanski for AN OFFICER AND A SPY

Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini & Alexis Manenti for LES MISÉRABLES

Céline Sciamma for PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE