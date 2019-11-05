ESPN To Air All XFL Games Live Via Digital Platform Across Europe, Middle East & Africa

ESPN is set to air every XFL game via its digital platform across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Disney-owned broadcaster will air more than 40 games from the nascent league, which has been resurrected by WWE chief Vince McMahon as a bid to satisfy year-round viewer appetite for football, outside of the States.

This comes after the league announced its television plans for its inaugural 2020 season, including games airing on ABC and Fox as well as ESPN and Fox Sports.

The deal, which will allow viewers across EMEA to watch live and on-demand, will include the regular season, playoffs and final.

The XFL 2020 schedule starts on Saturday 8 February when the DC Defenders host the Seattle Dragons at 7pm GMT. The debut is followed by the Los Angeles Wildcats at the Houston Roughnecks at 10pm GMT. The eight-team league is divided into two four-team divisions (East and West). The XFL East features the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battle Hawks, and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons comprise the XFL West.

Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday 26 April at 8pm BST.