Action Drama ‘Escape’ Based On Russian Format In Works At NBC From ‘Lucifer’ EP & Intrigue

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Escape, an action thriller drama based on the 2015 Russian series Quest (Квест), from Lucifer executive producer Jason Ning, Tariq Jalil’s Intrigue Entertainment and Universal Television, division of NBCUniversal TV Studios.

Written by Ning, in Escape, when six complete strangers wake up on the roof of a building in San Francisco, they’re told they have 36 hours to live unless they can solve a series of deadly games set throughout the city.

Ning executive produces with Jalil. Intrigue’s Lucas Carter and Joe Wiggins serve as consulting producers.

The original series premiered on Russia’s CTC in 2015 and ran for two seasons. Below is a trailer (in Russian) whose opening tagline translates as, “They follow you, they manipulate you, and you cannot escape.”

Ning has been on Lucifer since after the pilot, rising to executive producer. His series credits also include The Expanse and Perception.

This season, Intrigue also has Einstein in development at CBS. The hourlong procedural, from Monk creator/executive producer Andy Breckman and the series’ director/executive producer Randy Zisk, is based on a German format.