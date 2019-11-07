Eric Andre’s ‘Rapper Warrior Ninja’ Set For Battle At Quibi

The offbeat and unstable comedy from actor and stand-up Eric Andre’s Adult Swim talk show is coming to Quibi via Rapper Warrior Ninja.

Hosted by Andre, the new series is dubbed as “the biggest rap battle to ever hit the hip hop world”. As the title suggests the series is a hybrid of a rap battle and American Ninja Warrior — with Andre flair. The competition will feature some of today’s top hip hop artists freestyling while traversing a treacherous gauntlet of tortuous obstacles in the Rapper Warrior Ninja arena.

The series came from a segment of The Eric Andre Show which is currently in production on its fifth season. The talk show, which features co-host and fellow comedian-actor Hannibal Buress subverts the traditional talk show format with over the top and unpredictable bits that are made for us to feel enjoyably uncomfortable — and make us laugh, of course. Past guests include Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Lauren Conrad, T.I, Stacey Dash and others.

Rapper Warrior Ninja is co-created and executive produced by Andre and Kitao Sakurai. It will be produced by Sick Duck. Watch a clip of the Rapper Warrior Ninja segment from The Eric Andre Show below.

Andre recently appeared in Disney’s reimagining of The Lion King and can be seen in the upcoming comedy Bad Trip. He is repped by Rise Management, United Talent Agency, Ziffren Brittenham.