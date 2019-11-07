Endeavor Taps Lloyd Braun As President Of Rep Businesses, Takes Stake In His Whalerock Industries

Endeavor is consolidating its representation and management businesses in a new unit run by Lloyd Braun. The former ABC Entertainment Television Group chairman has been named President of Endeavor’s Client Group, which includes entertainment agency WME; fashion management companies IMG Models, The Wall Group, Art + Commerce and LENS; and IMG’s global licensing business. All leaders of those divisions will now report to Lloyd, including WME President Ari Greenburg.

The more is likely to further fuel speculation about Endeavor possibly spinning off its representation businesses. It comes a month and a half after Endeavor shelved its planned IPO.

As part of Braun’s appointment, Endeavor has bought a major stake in his digital media company Whalerock Industries, which specializes in strategic consulting and organization design. Whalerock’s investors already include GF Capital Management and Insight Partners.

“Lloyd is an innovative, creative executive with an innate ability to identify and grow successful businesses for individuals and brands,” Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said in a release Thursday announcing the news. “In this new role, Lloyd will be charged with harnessing our collective resources to elevate our offerings for clients across entertainment, sports and fashion. Lloyd possesses a rare and unique perspective, having held executive positions at the intersection of talent management, content creation and digital production. I was lucky enough to work with Lloyd while he was at ABC, where I witnessed firsthand his significant expertise and passion for the creative community.”

Whalerock will be led moving forward by current COO Anne-Marie O’Neill, who will become CEO. The Whalerock team will now work with 160over90, Endeavor’s global creative agency.

“Whalerock’s successful track record in strategic consulting and operational design will serve as the ideal complement to 160over90’s capabilities across advertising, branding, experiential, partnerships, PR and communications,” Shapiro said.

Lloyd launched BermanBraun with Gail Berman in 2007. It evolved into the digital-focused Whalerock in 2014 following Berman’s exit. Prior to that, Braun was Head of Yahoo!’s Media Group, and before that was chairman of the ABC Entertainment Television Group. He joined ABC from Brillstein-Grey Entertainment where he was president for five years.