Endeavor Acquires Speakers Reps The Harry Walker Agency, Home To Obamas, Clintons, More

Endeavor on Friday said that it has acquired The Harry Walker Agency, one of the preeminent speakers rep agencies in the industry. Its client roster includes former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Nobel laureates, prominent corporate executives, journalists, activists and celebrities.

“The Harry Walker Agency has been the gold standard for almost 75 years,” Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel said today. “Their standard of excellence has long been imitated, but never replicated,

and we’re proud to welcome them to the Endeavor family.”

No financial details were available, but New York-based HWA will continue to be led by managing director Ellen Kazis-Walker and operate as an affiliate of Endeavor’s WME. WME’s existing speakers division will now be fully integrated into HWA.

“HWA and their speakers will now benefit from the global reach and resources of WME and the broader Endeavor network,” WME president Ari Greenburg said. “Additionally, the HWA

team brings expertise and relationships that will strengthen our ability to support the world’s

leading storytellers.”

Recent signings at HWA, formed by Harry Walker in 1946, include Ronan Farrow, Stacey Abrams and former Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards.

Said Walker and Kazis-Walker: “This is a transformational moment for HWA. We have found in Endeavor the perfect partner, one which allows us to maintain our culture as an independent, family guided business with the same unmatched team and dedication to excellence. In joining forces with WME, we’re able to create more opportunities for our speakers across the broad gamut of the marketplace of ideas including books, podcasts and television. We will now offer event planners a broader array of speakers across television, sports, film, music and media.”