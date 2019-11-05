‘Bones’ Alum Emily Deschanel, Shiloh Fernandez, Analeigh Tipton Join ‘Continue’ Drama From Nadine Crocker

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Deschanel (Bones), Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead), Analeigh Tipton (Why Women Kill), Kat Foster (Jean-Claude Van Johnson), and Annapurna Sriram (The Blacklist) have been cast in Continue, an indie drama written and directed by Nadine Crocker in her first directorial debut. Crocker will also star in the film, which is based on true events from her life and surviving a suicide attempt at a young age.

It follows a girl (Crocker) suffering from depression who is forced to get her life together when she is taken involuntarily to a mental institution, after trying to follow in her father’s footsteps, but failing her suicide attempt. She finds unlikely friends, unwavering love, & a life she never imagined possible for a girl like her. All to find out some decisions can’t be undone. And not every story is a happy one.

The piece aims to inspire and shed an honest light on mental health, depression, and suicide prevention. Part of the proceeds will go to charity to help fund within the space.

Crocker produce the Hopeful Romantix Production film alongside Mudbound producer Cassian Elwes, Jay Seals, and Anthony Caravella.

Dale Dickey, Caravella, and Seals will also co-star.

Deschanel by Gersh and Principal; Fernandez by UTA and Untitled; Tipton by ICM and Mosaic; Foster by Paradigm and Management 360; Sriram by Mosaic.