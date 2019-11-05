Ellen DeGeneres’ Holiday Event Series Gets NBC Premiere Date; Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston Among Guests

NBC has slotted the December air dates for Ellen DeGeneres’ three-night holiday event series. Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways will air December 10, 11 and 12 from 8-to-9 pm each night.

Celebrity guests including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Teigen, Steph & Ayesha Curry and others will join DeGeneres “to deliver incredible gifts to unsuspecting people,” per NBC.

“This show is something incredibly special. We took a little bit of what we do on my daytime show and we went a million times farther with it,” DeGeneres said. “I can’t wait for everyone to see what we give away and how we change lives. All I can say is get a hanky and get it now.”

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways is part of NBC’s Oh, What Fun holiday lineup, which includes annual specials such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris and Jeff Kleeman will serve as executive producers. Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, A Very Good Production and Telepictures.