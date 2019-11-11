Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Lands First Deal: Kevin Wilson Novel ‘Nothing To See Here;’ Scott Neustadter & Michael Weber Adapt

EXCLUSIVE: In what marks her first major acquisition since leaving Fox 2000 and forming the Sony-based production label 3000 Pictures to make book-friendly films, Elizabeth Gabler won an auction for screen rights to Nothing to See Here, the just published Kevin Wilson novel from Ecco/HarperCollins. Scott Neustadter & Michael Weber are attached to write the script and produce the film. That duo adapted The Fault In Our Stars and Paper Towns for Gabler at Fox 2000. Their other credits include (500) Days of Summer, The Spectacular Now, and The Disaster Artist.

Sources said that at least four bidders chased the deal in an auction that played out over the weekend. The book transaction is mid- to high- six figures for the book, and seven figures to engage the writers. The author will be exec producer and his book is expected to be a big bestseller.

If the book package wasn’t hot enough going into last weekend, The New York Times Book Review fanned the flames with an absolutely rhapsodic, bordering on gushy review by author Taffy Brodesser-Akner on its cover. The book focuses on the relationship between Lillian and Madison, roommates at an elite boarding school until drugs are discovered in their room. Madison’s wealthy father pays Lillian to take the blame and the expulsion, and the two friends barely speak until Lillian sends a letter asking for help.

Madison has married to a senator on a fast track to become secretary of state. Lillian is terrified of being the caretaker of his twin stepkids, who have an unusual condition: a penchant to combust when they get agitated. Lillian needs the job and an escape from her dead-end home life. So she becomes caretaker to the children, her main job to keep them from bursting into flames. The comedic metaphorical premise has been drawing critical raves for the author. Wade’s past books include The Family Fang, an adaptation of which was directed by Jason Bateman in 2015.

Eric Siminoff brought the book to 3000 and director of development Sophie Kaplan will work on it as well. UTA brokered the book deal with Julie Barer at The Book Group. Kaplan/Perrone and Marks Law Group’s Sean Marks rep the scribes.