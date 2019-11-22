Eliot Goldberg Steps Down As AMC Networks’ Head Of Nonfiction & Alternative, Marco Bresaz To Replace Him

Eliot Goldberg, EVP and head of nonfiction and alternative programming for AMC, Sundance TV and BBC America is stepping down after more than six years.

Goldberg’s No.2, Marco Bresaz, SVP of nonfiction and alternative programming, will step up and lead the nonfiction programming team going forward. The group also includes Kelly Nash, who was recently promoted to VP of nonfiction and alternative programming and will now oversee the West Coast team.

AMC Networks’ unscripted strategy has evolved over the past decade. Flagship network AMC entered the arena in 2011. Three years later, it pulled out of unscripted to focus on its core scripted programming. AMC and siblings Sundance TV and BBC America have been making inroads in the genre recently, growing their non-fiction portfolios.

“Eliot has driven AMC’s unscripted slate with infectious energy and passion. Not only has he set a high creative bar, he has also embodied what it means to be a great leader, across many of our brands and businesses,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We are very grateful for everything he has done here, will miss him hugely, and know he will go on to do wonderful things.”

Goldberg is the highest level programming executive to depart AMC Networks since the August exit of David Madden, who stepped down President of Programming for the Entertainment Networks Group and AMC Studios amid a restructuring. The search for a new programming president is still ongoing.

Goldberg, who joined AMC in 2013, has overseen an expansion of nonfiction programming at AMC, BBCA and Sundance TV in recent years, with hit shows like Ride with Norman Reedus, the Visionaries documentary series including James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction, Eli Roth’s History of Horror, Robert Kirkman’s

Secret History Of Comics, Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America and a move into true crime documentaries on Sundance TV with Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders, Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle, and The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park. More recently, BBC America greenlit its first commissioned natural history series Eden and launched the Wonderstruck micro-net. Other shows and specials Goldberg oversaw during his time at the company include Game Of Arms, Making Of The Mob: NY, Making The Mob: Chicago, The American West, Comic Book Men, and Imagine: John Lennon’s 75th birthday Concert.

“Coming off the critically acclaimed Preppy Murder docuseries, which was a very personal project for me, and a string of successful premium documentary and unscripted series, it felt like the right time to make a transition.” Goldberg said. “This has been my dream job and I can honestly say I have achieved everything I came here to do. I am enormously proud of the strength of the nonfiction team I leave behind and the quality of original programming on three amazing brands – from the Emmy-nominated Talking Dead, to the pop culture documentary series Visionaries, to our numerous true crime docuseries. I am especially proud of the incredible array of world class talent and creators we’ve been able to attract including James Cameron, Eli Roth, Questlove and Black Thought, Robert Redford, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alex Gibney, Joe Berlinger and so many others. As much as I have absolutely adored programming for these incredible brands at AMC Networks, I am excited to explore new opportunities in this rapidly changing media landscape.”

Bresaz joined the company in 2010 as VP of original programming and development for Sundance TV, and in 2013, moved over to AMC to join the network’s non-fiction and alternative programming team. His series have included “Ride With Norman Reedus, Making Of The Mob: NY, Making of the Mob: Chicago The American West, Comic Book Men, Game Of Arms and Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America.” Bresaz added Sundance TV to his purview in 2015 where he has overseen Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders, and The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park. Bresaz also added nonfiction programming for BBC America in 2018. Previously, he was a VP at TV Land, where he worked on hit shows Hot in Cleveland, She’s Got the Look and High School Reunion. He has also worked at TNN, Spike TV, Nick at Nite and was a production executive at ABC Daytime.

Nash, who joined AMC Networks in 2015 as director of nonfiction and alternative programming, has overseen a number of cycles of the Visionaries docuseries. She also helped shepherd late night talk shows Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler and Geeking Out, as well as true crime docuseries Ministry Of Evil: The Twisted Cult Of Tony Alamo and No One Saw A Thing for Sundance TV. Previously, Nash was a development executive at Fishbowl Worldwide Media, New Line Television, Oxygen and CAA.