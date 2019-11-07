AMC Renews ‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’ For Season 2

Eli Roth’s History of Horror will live again. AMC has renewed the fake-blood retrospective by the Hostel director for a six-episode second season that will include a deep dive into the cinema realms of magic-weilding witches, misshapen monsters, and infamously evil youngsters.

Season 2, which will also appear on AMC Networks’ horror streaming service, Shudder, will also explore the horror history of hell houses and body horror.

Season 1 of Eli Roth’s History of Horror featured interviews with Jordan Peele, Quentin Tarantino, and Jamie Lee Curtis, and reached nearly 6 million viewers on AMC in Nielsen live+7 ratings. An expanded version of the content also enjoyed an extended life via Shudder and was repurposed as a popular podcast.

“I’m so thrilled to be continuing this historic series with AMC,” Roth said, “In Season 1, we had the most incredible conversations with the top creators in the field who really helped fans around the world appreciate the horror genre in a new light….we look forward to going even deeper in Season 2, bringing out the A-listers to share their stories with everyone for all-time and adding more and more films to the canon. AMC is the perfect network to partner with on a passion project like this and we can’t wait to get started.”

AMC: Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror is produced by The Content Group (ESPN’s 30 For 30, Nat Geo’s Breakthrough) and Marwar Junction Productions (Disney +’s Earth to Ned, BET’s Murder in the Thirst). Executive producers are Eli Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley.