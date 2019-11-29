Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

“I Was Very, Very Impressed”: ‘Knock Down The House’ Director Rachel Lears On First Time She Met Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Dying ‘Star Wars’ Fan Sees ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’ In Private Screening With Help From Bob Iger

Dying Patient Star Wars
Rowans Hospice via Twitter

A dying Star Wars fan has gotten his wish to see The Rise of Skywalker. Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger on Friday helped facilitate a private screening of the film for mid-December – when the movie is scheduled to be released in the UK. – after Rowans Hospice in Hampshire, England, made a plea on Twitter on behalf of the patient, saying “time is not on his side.”

Iger agreed to the private screening after hearing of the plea from the hospice. “On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!”

The patient thanked Disney in a statement released by the hospice, saying he felt like he won the lottery.

“I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen. During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family. I am a huge Star Wars fan and what I am going through is completely dire. Then to top it all, I thought I wasn’t going to see the film I have been waiting to see since 1977! I still can’t believe it. The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds!” the statement reads.

The patient’s wife also thanked Disney and everyone involved who helped her husband’s wish come true.

“We are truly humbled by everyone’s support. What has happened over the past few days has been truly mind-blowing. From a simple conversation, to witnessing the out pouring of generosity has been amazing. The massive Star Wars community has been incredible. The amazing people who have visited, along with the messages and gifts we have received have provided us with an opportunity to talk to our son more about the reality of his Dad’s condition.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for release in theaters December 20.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad