Dwayne Johnson Announces ‘Black Adam’ 2021 Release Date

The New Line movie, Black Adam, based on the DC comics property will hit cinemas on Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, five days after Fox’s Avatar sequel on Dec. 17.

Pic is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who recently directed Johnson in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise. Black Adam will open up against Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 4, Universal’s feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, and — Warner Bros. still has Sherlock Holmes 3 on that date. I have to imagine it will move.

Though a villain, Johnson is positioning Black Adam as a good guy. Created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, Black Adam, an ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel, was a recurring enemy to him and his family. He made his debut as a one-time villain in the December 1945 first issue of Fawcett Comics’ The Marvel Family.

The San Andreas actor announced the release date on his Instagram today, saying “Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people.It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”