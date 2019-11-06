Dwayne Johnson & Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Teams With 101 Studios For ‘Unstoppable;’ Incredible Tale Of Wrestler Anthony Robles

Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/Shutterstock (6288400w) Anthony Robles, Ben Kjar Arizona State's Anthony Robles, top, hangs on to Utah Valley's Ben Kjar during their 125-pound semifinals wrestling match, at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia NCAA Championship Wrestling, Philadelphia, USA

EXCLUSIVE: Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions has partnered with 101 Studios on Unstoppable, a film that tells the inspiring story of Anthony Robles. Despite being born with only one leg to a single-parent family on the wrong side of the tracks, Robles overcame every obstacle to become an undefeated collegiate wrestling star, three-time All-American, 2011 NCAA National Champion, two-time ESPY Award winner and a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee.

Pic will be produced by Seven Bucks’ Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, with A Really Good Home Pictures’ Andy Fraser, Coonskin Cap Productions’ David Crockett, and Gary Lewis. John Hindman wrote the script, based on Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion, a 2012 memoir Robles wrote with Austin Murphy. Bob Yari is exec producing.

Said Robles: “Words cannot express how honored I am to have my story made into a film. Because I was born missing my leg, my entire life I’ve had to deal with people having low expectations of me. When I got into wrestling, most people thought it was impossible for me to become even an average wrestler. I’m hopeful that people who see Unstoppable will walk away believing that you should never let your challenges define you. If you have a goal, go after it with everything you’ve got. Nothing is impossible.”

Said Johnson & Garcia: “Our entire Seven Bucks team is passionate about sharing stories that inspire and resonate on a global scale. We’ve had an eye on Anthony’s story for a long time and have been deeply moved by his perseverance that proves nothing is impossible. The powerful themes of redemption and tackling life’s obstacles are very familiar to us, we are excited to bring this triumphant underdog story to life.

“Anthony’s story is really special and reveals the passion, determination and fearlessness needed to overcome challenges,” Hiram Garcia added. “Investing in the right stories with universal appeal is a huge priority for us at Seven Bucks, but more importantly, we want to share stories like Anthony’s that motivate the world.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios that just released its first film in the Alfonso Gomez-Rejon-directed The Current War, said the company was “moved and inspired by Anthony’s triumphs on the mat, but—even more so—his triumphs of spirit and determination in his personal life. Unstoppable embodies the types of films that we want to bring to the screen: films that resonate universally because of their power to connect with audiences.”

Crockett, Fraser and UTA Independent’s Rena Ronson sold the project to 101 Studios with Ramo Law’s Nicole Compas. Brokering for 101 was Glasser and Glasser and James Allen, repped by Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin.

The project will follow a fast track to production. Here is a quick look at a remarkable young man: