Duane “Dog” Chapman Joins Faith-Based Thriller ‘Hunting God’

EXCLUSIVE: Duane “Dog” Chapman, star of A&E’s hit TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter, is joining faith-based thriller Hunting God in a supporting role.

Chapman will be playing himself in a cast that includes newcomer Wesley Truman Daniel, Ann Sonneville (Dig Two Graves), and Mickey O’Sullivan (The Chi).

The feature marks the directorial debut of commercials director Justin Jackola, who is also producing alongside Jacquelyn Jamjoom. The film wrapped its first part of shoot last year and will add scenes next month.

The story follows a widower who reunites with his old church buddies to film a hunting show in the remote woods, where a supernatural presence forces him to confront his faith.

Pic is being produced by JJack Productions and financed by Chicago Media Angels. Throughline Films is aboard as sales rep.

Jackola said, “This isn’t your grandfather’s faith-based film. Our goal is to break the mold and hopefully inspire more fresh and innovative content. We’re thrilled to have Dog on board. He brings a level of understanding and compassion to the film no one else could match.”

Reality star Chapman recently appeared in Dog’s Most Wanted, which premiered on WGN in September. He recently had to take to Instagram to quash online death hoax rumours.

Chapman is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Daniel and Sonneville are repped by Grossman & Jack Talent. O’Sullivan is repped by DDO Artists Agency.