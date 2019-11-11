Filmmaker Drake Doremus Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed award-winning filmmaker Drake Doremus.

The write-director-producer’s latest movie Endings, Beginnings which stars Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, and Sebastian Stan, was recently sold to Samuel Goldwyn Films in the wake of the pic’s world premiere at TIFF.

The Orange, California native and AFI alum’s feature Douchebag, which made its world premiere in Dramatic Competition at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival. There was more immediately in store for Doremus, for the following year he premiered his Anton Yelchin-Felicity Jones-Jennifer Lawrence $250K feature Like Crazy (which was largely improvised) winning the fest’s Grand Jury Prize for Best Picture. In addition, the pic landed a Special Jury Prize for Jones. The film was released by Paramount the following October and also garnered a Breakthrough Actor award from the National Board of Review for Jones.

Doremus’ other credits include Breathe In, which starred Emmy winner Guy Pearce. Also Equals, a futuristic love story produced by Scott Free and starring Nicholas Hoult and Kristen Stewart, which made its premiere in competition at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival and was released by A24, landing the fest’s Soundtrack Stars award. There’s also Newness, which debuted at Sundance and starred Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Houston, Matthew Gray Gubler, Courtney Eaton and Albert Hammond Jr. The film was released by Netflix in the Fall of 2017; and Zoe, which premiered as the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival’s Centerpiece title and starred Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux. Amazon Studios released the film in the summer 2018.

Recently Doremus produced the Garret Price-directed feature documentary Love, Antosha about late young actor Yelchin. That pic made its Sundance world premiere back in January. Doremus was a close friend of the actor’s and was key in getting the doc off the ground. The pic marks the feature directorial debut of Price who was an editor on Doremus’ Endings, Beginnings and Moonpie.

Doremus continues to be represented by Anonymous Content and attorney Larry Kopeikin at Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman. He was previously with United Talent Agency.